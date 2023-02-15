THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 2023

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi51133144424704213.061
F95Matt Duchene50162642128403113.142
F9Filip Forsberg50192342-420402157.121
F64Mikael Granlund5162329-161010066.091
F92Ryan Johansen51111526-133240179.139
F22Nino Niederreiter51141024-910201119.118
F75Juuso Parssinen3751621-11110243.116
F8Cody Glass417121961220070.100
F10Colton Sissons518111981000046.174
D14Mattias Ekholm5151217-12000091.055
F84Tanner Jeannot51591426900183.060
F13Yakov Trenin46681453301285.071
D27Ryan McDonagh4411011131200148.021
F82Thomas Novak2047110410139.103
F36Cole Smith45291104300048.042
D45Alexandre Carrier40268-32500146.043
D57Dante Fabbro4817812600065.015
F17Mark Jankowski2643741001227.148
D3Jeremy Lauzon44336-45500056.054
F20Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
D46Jordan Gross10303-3210020.150
F47Michael McCarron15112-21700021.048
F12Zach Sanford8112-320019.111
F44Kiefer Sherwood51121110004.250
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
D5Kevin Gravel8000-500007.000
D55Roland McKeown6000180003.000
F26Philip Tomasino1000-100001.000
TEAM TOTALS51140246386-21524272231579.089
OPPONENT TOTALS511502514013493344251728.087
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros3923082.7320145110512960.919000
32Kevin Lankinen126942.685510313870.92000
30Yaroslav Askarov1574.1401004350.886000
TEAM TOTALS5130972.752520611401717.913140246524
OPPONENT TOTALS5130972.612619631331571.911150251493

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you