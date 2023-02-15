THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 2023
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|51
|13
|31
|44
|4
|24
|7
|0
|4
|213
|.061
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|50
|16
|26
|42
|1
|28
|4
|0
|3
|113
|.142
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|-4
|20
|4
|0
|2
|157
|.121
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|51
|6
|23
|29
|-16
|10
|1
|0
|0
|66
|.091
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|51
|11
|15
|26
|-13
|32
|4
|0
|1
|79
|.139
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|51
|14
|10
|24
|-9
|10
|2
|0
|1
|119
|.118
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|37
|5
|16
|21
|-1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|43
|.116
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|41
|7
|12
|19
|6
|12
|2
|0
|0
|70
|.100
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|51
|8
|11
|19
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.174
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|51
|5
|12
|17
|-1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|91
|.055
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|51
|5
|9
|14
|2
|69
|0
|0
|1
|83
|.060
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|46
|6
|8
|14
|5
|33
|0
|1
|2
|85
|.071
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|44
|1
|10
|11
|13
|12
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.021
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|20
|4
|7
|11
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|45
|2
|9
|11
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|40
|2
|6
|8
|-3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.043
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|48
|1
|7
|8
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.015
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|26
|4
|3
|7
|4
|10
|0
|1
|2
|27
|.148
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|44
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|55
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|F
|20
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|10
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|5
|Kevin Gravel
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|55
|Roland McKeown
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|140
|246
|386
|-21
|524
|27
|2
|23
|1579
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|150
|251
|401
|3
|493
|34
|4
|25
|1728
|.087
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|39
|2308
|2.73
|20
|14
|5
|1
|105
|1296
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|12
|694
|2.68
|5
|5
|1
|0
|31
|387
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Yaroslav Askarov
|1
|57
|4.14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|35
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|3097
|2.75
|25
|20
|6
|1
|140
|1717
|.913
|140
|246
|524
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|3097
|2.61
|26
|19
|6
|3
|133
|1571
|.911
|150
|251
|493
