THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|64
|17
|41
|58
|6
|34
|8
|0
|5
|262
|.065
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|63
|19
|32
|51
|3
|28
|5
|0
|3
|151
|.126
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|-4
|20
|4
|0
|2
|157
|.121
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|58
|9
|27
|36
|-16
|12
|1
|0
|1
|83
|.108
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|-13
|32
|5
|0
|1
|86
|.140
|F
|62
|Nino Niederreiter
|56
|18
|10
|28
|-9
|16
|3
|0
|1
|130
|.138
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|33
|12
|15
|27
|2
|6
|4
|0
|2
|61
|.197
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|54
|9
|17
|26
|6
|18
|3
|0
|0
|91
|.099
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|64
|11
|15
|26
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.172
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|42
|5
|18
|23
|2
|15
|1
|0
|2
|47
|.106
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|59
|10
|11
|21
|3
|39
|0
|2
|2
|112
|.089
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|57
|5
|13
|18
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|99
|.051
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|58
|3
|13
|16
|0
|54
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|57
|1
|14
|15
|12
|16
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.018
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|56
|5
|9
|14
|-1
|85
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.057
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|57
|3
|7
|10
|-9
|62
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.046
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|43
|2
|7
|9
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.042
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|61
|1
|8
|9
|1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|80
|.013
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|32
|5
|3
|8
|2
|10
|0
|1
|2
|36
|.139
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|13
|3
|5
|8
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|25
|.120
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|14
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|F
|77
|Luke Evangelista
|6
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|20
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|10
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|D
|22
|Tyson Barrie
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.077
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|19
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|11
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|5
|Kevin Gravel
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|43
|John Leonard
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|F
|70
|Egor Afanasyev
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|71
|Rasmus Asplund
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|55
|Roland McKeown
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|182
|315
|497
|-29
|641
|38
|3
|29
|1961
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|187
|313
|500
|10
|596
|39
|6
|29
|2145
|.087
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|49
|2910
|2.78
|25
|18
|6
|1
|135
|1620
|0.917
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|15
|879
|2.45
|8
|5
|1
|0
|36
|478
|0.925
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Yaroslav Askarov
|1
|57
|4.14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|35
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3893
|2.73
|33
|24
|7
|1
|175
|2132
|.913
|182
|315
|641
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3893
|2.7
|31
|24
|9
|4
|173
|1951
|.907
|187
|313
|596
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.