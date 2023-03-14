THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi64174158634805262.065
F95Matt Duchene63193251328503151.126
F9Filip Forsberg50192342-420402157.121
F64Mikael Granlund5892736-161210183.108
F92Ryan Johansen55121628-133250186.140
F62Nino Niederreiter56181028-916301130.138
F82Thomas Novak331215272640261.197
F8Cody Glass549172661830091.099
F10Colton Sissons6411152651200164.172
F75Juuso Parssinen425182321510247.106
F13Yakov Trenin59101121339022112.089
D14Mattias Ekholm575131802400099.051
F36Cole Smith583131605400056.054
D27Ryan McDonagh5711415121600157.018
F84Tanner Jeannot565914-18500187.057
D3Jeremy Lauzon573710-96200065.046
D45Alexandre Carrier4327902700148.042
D57Dante Fabbro6118913800080.013
F17Mark Jankowski3253821001236.139
F26Philip Tomasino133581230025.120
F44Kiefer Sherwood14235-21500024.083
F77Luke Evangelista62241000014.143
F20Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
D46Jordan Gross10303-3210020.150
D22Tyson Barrie6112-2200113.077
F47Michael McCarron19112-42400025.040
F12Zach Sanford11112-4200114.071
D5Kevin Gravel14011-6200012.000
F43John Leonard4101100012.500
F70Egor Afanasyev2000-100003.000
F71Rasmus Asplund4000-100006.000
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
D52Cal Foote6000240008.000
D55Roland McKeown6000180003.000
TEAM TOTALS64182315497-29641383291961.093
OPPONENT TOTALS6418731350010596396292145.087
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros4929102.7825186113516200.917000
32Kevin Lankinen158792.458510364780.925000
30Yaroslav Askarov1574.1401004350.886000
TEAM TOTALS6438932.733324711752132.913182315641
OPPONENT TOTALS6438932.73124941731951.907187313596

