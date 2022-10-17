THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Nino Niederreiter44042210110.400
F64Mikael Granlund4033-520008.000
F92Ryan Johansen4123120007.143
F28Eeli Tolvanen4123220016.167
F95Matt Duchene4112-21200010.100
F9Filip Forsberg4112-3000013.077
D27Ryan McDonagh4022000003.000
F44Kiefer Sherwood3112220002.500
D14Mattias Ekholm4011000004.000
D57Dante Fabbro4011220006.000
F8Cody Glass3011120005.000
D59Roman Josi4011-1200014.000
F36Cole Smith4011100003.000
D90Mark Borowiecki2000150001.000
D45Alexandre Carrier4000020005.000
F84Tanner Jeannot4000-270005.000
D3Jeremy Lauzon2000-220000.000
F47Michael McCarron1000000000.000
F12Zach Sanford1000000002.000
F10Colton Sissons4000-100003.000
F13Yakov Trenin4000-140005.000
TEAM TOTALS491726-550102112.080
OPPONENT TOTALS4121931244312115.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros31753.0912009810.889000
32Kevin Lankinen1602.010002330.939000
TEAM TOTALS42402.75220011114.89691750
OPPONENT TOTALS42402.022008111.920121944

