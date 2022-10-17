THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|4
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|.400
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|4
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|4
|9
|17
|26
|-5
|50
|1
|0
|2
|112
|.080
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|4
|12
|19
|31
|2
|44
|3
|1
|2
|115
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|3
|175
|3.09
|1
|2
|0
|0
|9
|81
|0.889
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|0.939
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|4
|240
|2.75
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|114
|.896
|9
|17
|50
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|4
|240
|2.0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|111
|.920
|12
|19
|44
