THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|17
|12
|7
|19
|-2
|6
|4
|0
|3
|53
|.226
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|17
|3
|15
|18
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|17
|6
|11
|17
|4
|14
|4
|0
|1
|50
|.120
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|17
|5
|6
|11
|-7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|25
|.200
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|17
|5
|3
|8
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.167
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|9
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.182
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|17
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|14
|1
|4
|5
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|14
|0
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|17
|1
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|26
|Phillip Tomasino
|15
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|20
|.150
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|17
|0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|13
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|17
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|14
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|39
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|17
|46
|82
|128
|-16
|198
|13
|0
|8
|475
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|17
|48
|89
|137
|10
|167
|13
|0
|8
|522
|.092
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|14
|805
|2.46
|7
|6
|1
|0
|33
|407
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|1
|91
|1.98
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|0.933
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|17
|1029
|2.47
|9
|7
|1
|0
|42
|516
|.908
|46
|82
|198
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|17
|1029
|2.59
|8
|6
|3
|1
|44
|473
|.903
|48
|89
|167
