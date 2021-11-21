THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F95Matt Duchene1712719-2640353.226
F64Mikael Granlund17315183600026.115
D59Roman Josi176111741440150.120
F92Ryan Johansen175611-7820125.200
F84Tanner Jeannot1753812200130.167
F9Filip Forsberg9437-2400122.182
F11Luke Kunin1724631000022.091
F10Colton Sissons17246-1400019.105
D45Alexandre Carrier1414511200012.083
F82Thomas Novak140550200011.000
F28Eeli Tolvanen171451000042.024
F26Phillip Tomasino15325-3820120.150
D57Dante Fabbro170444800023.000
F21Nick Cousins13123-3410023.043
D14Mattias Ekholm17033-5400029.000
F13Yakov Trenin17123-1900023.043
D5Matt Benning14022-380009.000
F25Mathieu Olivier50110120001.000
D90Mark Borowiecki11000-3390008.000
F8Cody Glass2000000002.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi5000100006.000
D17Ben Harpur4000-640003.000
F47Michael McCarron50000100005.000
D55Philippe Myers80002200011.000
TEAM TOTALS174682128-161981308475.097
OPPONENT TOTALS174889137101671308522.092
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros148052.467610334070.919000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
33David Rittich1911.9810003450.933000
TEAM TOTALS1710292.47971042516.9084682198
OPPONENT TOTALS1710292.59863144473.9034889167

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you