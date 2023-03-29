All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 14
At Jersey Mike's Arena
Piscataway, N.J.
Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
UAB 88, Southern Miss. 60
At Beasley Coliseum
Pullman, Wash.
E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
At Kohl Center
Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
At Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan 90, Toledo 80
At Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, Va.
Liberty 62, Villanova 57
At CU Events Center
Boulder, Colo.
Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
Wednesday, March 15
At Littlejohn Coliseum
Clemson, S.C.
Morehead St. 68, Clemson 64
At Beeghly Center
Youngstown, Ohio
Oklahoma St. 69, Youngstown St. 64
At Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Gainesville, Fla.
UCF 67, Florida 49
At Fifth Third Arena
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas 69, Alcorn St. 53
At The Pit
Albuquerque, N.M.
Utah Valley St. 83, New Mexico 69
At Leavey Center
Santa Clara, Calif.
Sam Houston St. 58, Santa Clara 56
Second Round
Saturday, March 18
At David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Hempstead, N.Y.
Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65
Sunday, March 19
At Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon 68, UCF 54
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
UAB 77, Morehead St. 59
At Gallagher-Iba Arena
Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma St. 71, E. Washington 60
At CU Events Center
Boulder, Colo.
Utah Valley St. 81, Colorado 69
At Kohl Center
Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas 75, Sam Houston St. 55
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 21
At Gallagher-Iba Arena
Stillwater, Okla.
North Texas 65, Oklahoma St. 59, OT
At Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, Ore.
Wisconsin 61, Oregon 58
Wednesday, March 22
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
UAB 67, Vanderbilt 59
At UCCU Center
Orem, Utah
Utah Valley St. 74, Cincinnati 68
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 28
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
UAB 88, Utah Valley St. 86, OT
North Texas 56, Wisconsin 54
Championship
Thursday, March 30
North Texas vs. UAB, 9:40 p.m.
