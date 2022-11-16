Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player1st2nd3rd4th5thTot
Sandy Alcantara, Marlins30----210
Max Fried, Braves-1075172
Julio Urias, Dodgers-795166
Aaron Nola, Phillies-564248
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks-356645
Carlos Rodon, Giants-314730
Corbin Burnes, Brewers-121820
Yu Darvish, Padres---317
Edwin Diaz, Mets-1--26
Kyle Wrigjht, Braves---113
Logan Webb, Giants---1-2
Ryan Helsley, Cardinals----11

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you