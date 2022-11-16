|Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Tot
|Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|210
|Max Fried, Braves
|-
|10
|7
|5
|1
|72
|Julio Urias, Dodgers
|-
|7
|9
|5
|1
|66
|Aaron Nola, Phillies
|-
|5
|6
|4
|2
|48
|Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
|-
|3
|5
|6
|6
|45
|Carlos Rodon, Giants
|-
|3
|1
|4
|7
|30
|Corbin Burnes, Brewers
|-
|1
|2
|1
|8
|20
|Yu Darvish, Padres
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1
|7
|Edwin Diaz, Mets
|-
|1
|-
|-
|2
|6
|Kyle Wrigjht, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|3
|Logan Webb, Giants
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.