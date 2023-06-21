All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4726.644_
Miami4232.568
Philadelphia3835.5219
New York3439.46613
Washington2745.37519½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati3935.527_
Milwaukee3835.521½
Chicago3538.479
Pittsburgh3438.4724
St. Louis3143.4198

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4430.595_
San Francisco4132.562
Los Angeles4033.548
San Diego3538.479
Colorado2947.38216

Monday's Games

St. Louis 8, Washington 6

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 2, Miami 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 9, Washington 3

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-3) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

