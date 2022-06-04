All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3519.648_
Atlanta2627.491
Philadelphia2329.44211
Miami2129.42012
Washington1935.35216

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3321.611_
St. Louis3022.5772
Pittsburgh2228.4409
Chicago2230.42310
Cincinnati1833.35313½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3517.673_
San Diego3121.5964
San Francisco2823.549
Arizona2627.491
Colorado2329.44212

Friday's Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

