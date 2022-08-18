All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7642.644_
Atlanta7247.605
Philadelphia6552.55610½
Miami5266.44124
Washington3980.32837½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6651.564_
Milwaukee6354.5383
Chicago5067.42716
Cincinnati4670.39719½
Pittsburgh4572.38521

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8136.692_
San Diego6654.55016½
San Francisco5958.50422
Arizona5463.46227
Colorado5169.42531½

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

