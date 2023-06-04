All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|34
|24
|.586
|_
|Miami
|32
|28
|.533
|3
|New York
|30
|30
|.500
|5
|Philadelphia
|26
|32
|.448
|8
|Washington
|25
|33
|.431
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|27
|.542
|_
|Pittsburgh
|31
|27
|.534
|½
|Cincinnati
|26
|33
|.441
|6
|Chicago
|25
|32
|.439
|6
|St. Louis
|25
|35
|.417
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|Los Angeles
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|27
|31
|.466
|7½
|Colorado
|26
|34
|.433
|9½
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Kansas City 4
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8
Miami 12, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Miami 7, Oakland 5
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Teheran 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-6), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.