East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3424.586_
Miami3228.5333
New York3030.5005
Philadelphia2632.4488
Washington2533.4319

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3227.542_
Pittsburgh3127.534½
Cincinnati2633.4416
Chicago2532.4396
St. Louis2535.417

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3524.593_
Los Angeles3524.593_
San Francisco2929.500
San Diego2731.466
Colorado2634.433

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8

Miami 12, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

