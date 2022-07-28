All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6137.622_
Atlanta5941.5903
Philadelphia5147.52010
Miami4752.47514½
Washington3466.34028

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5544.556_
St. Louis5247.5253
Chicago4057.41214
Pittsburgh4058.40814½
Cincinnati3860.38816½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6532.670_
San Diego5545.55011½
San Francisco4850.49017½
Arizona4553.45920½
Colorado4554.45521

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

