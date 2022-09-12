All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8952.631_
Atlanta8753.621
Philadelphia7862.55710½
Miami5783.40731½
Washington4992.34840

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8358.589_
Milwaukee7566.5328
Chicago5882.41424½
Cincinnati5682.40625½
Pittsburgh5188.36731

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9643.691_
San Diego7764.54620
San Francisco6773.47929½
Arizona6673.47530
Colorado6180.43336

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you