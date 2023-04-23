All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|New York
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Miami
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Philadelphia
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Washington
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Pittsburgh
|15
|7
|.682
|½
|Chicago
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|St. Louis
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|Cincinnati
|7
|14
|.333
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|12
|10
|.545
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|San Francisco
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Colorado
|6
|16
|.273
|6
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3
Houston 6, Atlanta 4
Washington 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 9, San Diego 0
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0
Miami at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 10, Minnesota 4
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3
Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5, Boston 4
Houston 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Sunday's Games
Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
