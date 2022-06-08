All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|Atlanta
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|Miami
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9½
|Cincinnati
|20
|35
|.364
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|San Francisco
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Arizona
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|11
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5
Tuesday's Games
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.