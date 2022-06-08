All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3820.655_
Atlanta2927.5188
Philadelphia2629.47310½
Miami2330.43412½
Washington2136.36816½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3324.579_
St. Louis3224.571½
Pittsburgh2429.4537
Chicago2333.411
Cincinnati2035.36412

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3520.636_
San Diego3422.607
San Francisco2925.537
Arizona2631.45610
Colorado2431.43611

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you