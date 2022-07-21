All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Atlanta
|56
|38
|.596
|2½
|Philadelphia
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|Miami
|43
|49
|.467
|14½
|Washington
|31
|63
|.330
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|54
|.419
|11
|Chicago
|35
|57
|.380
|14½
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|52
|42
|.553
|10
|San Francisco
|48
|43
|.527
|12½
|Colorado
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|Arizona
|40
|52
|.435
|21
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 10-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.