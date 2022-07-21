All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5835.624_
Atlanta5638.596
Philadelphia4943.533
Miami4349.46714½
Washington3163.33027½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5043.538_
St. Louis5044.532½
Pittsburgh3954.41911
Chicago3557.38014½
Cincinnati3457.37415

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6030.667_
San Diego5242.55310
San Francisco4843.52712½
Colorado4350.46218½
Arizona4052.43521

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 10-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

