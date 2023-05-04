All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|4½
|Cincinnati
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|St. Louis
|10
|22
|.313
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|San Diego
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|San Francisco
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|Colorado
|12
|20
|.375
|7
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 14, Miami 6
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday's Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
