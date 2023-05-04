All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2110.677_
Miami1615.5165
New York1616.500
Philadelphia1517.469
Washington1318.4198

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2012.625_
Milwaukee1813.581
Chicago1516.484
Cincinnati1318.419
St. Louis1022.31310

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1913.594_
Arizona1714.548
San Diego1715.5312
San Francisco1317.4335
Colorado1220.3757

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 14, Miami 6

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

