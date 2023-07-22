All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|63
|33
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|45
|.536
|11½
|Miami
|53
|46
|.535
|11½
|New York
|45
|51
|.469
|18
|Washington
|39
|58
|.402
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|44
|.551
|_
|Cincinnati
|53
|46
|.535
|1½
|Chicago
|46
|51
|.474
|7½
|St. Louis
|44
|54
|.449
|10
|Pittsburgh
|42
|55
|.433
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|40
|.583
|_
|Arizona
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|San Francisco
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|San Diego
|47
|51
|.480
|10
|Colorado
|38
|59
|.392
|18½
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
Colorado 6, Miami 1
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday's Games
Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Washington (Gore 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
