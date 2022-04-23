All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Miami
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|12
|.143
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|San Francisco
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|San Diego
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona 4, Washington 3
Miami 5, St. Louis 0
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Friday's Games
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.