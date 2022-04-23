All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York114.733_
Atlanta78.4674
Philadelphia68.429
Miami58.3855
Washington610.375

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis84.667_
Milwaukee86.5711
Pittsburgh77.5002
Chicago68.4293
Cincinnati212.1437

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles103.769_
Colorado84.667
San Francisco95.643
San Diego96.6002
Arizona59.357

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3

Miami 5, St. Louis 0

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday's Games

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

