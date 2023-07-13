All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|29
|.674
|_
|Miami
|53
|39
|.576
|8½
|Philadelphia
|48
|41
|.539
|12
|New York
|42
|48
|.467
|18½
|Washington
|36
|54
|.400
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|Milwaukee
|49
|42
|.538
|1
|Chicago
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|Pittsburgh
|41
|49
|.456
|8½
|St. Louis
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|_
|Arizona
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|San Francisco
|49
|41
|.544
|2½
|San Diego
|43
|47
|.478
|8½
|Colorado
|34
|57
|.374
|18
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
