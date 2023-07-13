All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6029.674_
Miami5339.576
Philadelphia4841.53912
New York4248.46718½
Washington3654.40024½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati5041.549_
Milwaukee4942.5381
Chicago4247.4727
Pittsburgh4149.456
St. Louis3852.42211½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5138.573_
Arizona5239.571_
San Francisco4941.544
San Diego4347.478
Colorado3457.37418

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

