East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|New York
|87
|52
|.626
|½
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|11
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|29½
|Washington
|49
|90
|.353
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|73
|66
|.525
|8
|Chicago
|58
|81
|.417
|23
|Cincinnati
|56
|80
|.412
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|86
|.372
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|94
|43
|.686
|_
|San Diego
|77
|62
|.554
|18
|San Francisco
|66
|73
|.475
|29
|Arizona
|65
|72
|.474
|29
|Colorado
|60
|79
|.432
|35
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 13, Arizona 10
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
