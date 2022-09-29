All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9858.628_
z-Atlanta9759.6221
Philadelphia8371.53914
Miami6491.41333½
Washington54101.34843½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9066.577_
Milwaukee8372.535
Chicago6986.44520½
Cincinnati6096.38530
Pittsburgh5997.37831

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10748.690_
San Diego8669.55521
San Francisco7778.49730
Arizona7284.46235½
Colorado6590.41942

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 6-11), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

