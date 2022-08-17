All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7542.641_
Atlanta7246.610
Philadelphia6552.55610
Miami5265.44423
Washington3980.32837

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6451.557_
Milwaukee6253.5392
Chicago4967.42215½
Cincinnati4670.39718½
Pittsburgh4571.38819½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8035.696_
San Diego6554.54617
San Francisco5957.50921½
Arizona5363.45727½
Colorado5167.43230½

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

