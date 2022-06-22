All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4526.634_
Atlanta3930.5655
Philadelphia3633.5228
Miami3036.45512½
Washington2546.35220

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3931.557_
St. Louis3931.557_
Pittsburgh2839.418
Chicago2543.36813
Cincinnati2344.34314½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4125.621_
San Diego4327.614_
San Francisco3829.567
Arizona3238.45711
Colorado3038.44112

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

