East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Miami
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Philadelphia
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Cincinnati
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|St. Louis
|4
|7
|.364
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|2
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 15, Miami 3
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Colorado 7, St. Louis 4
Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Miami 8, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
St. Louis 9, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
