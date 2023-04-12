All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta84.667_
New York66.5002
Miami57.4173
Philadelphia47.364
Washington48.3334

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee83.727_
Pittsburgh74.6361
Chicago64.600
Cincinnati46.400
St. Louis47.3644

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona75.583_
San Diego75.583_
Los Angeles65.545½
Colorado57.4172
San Francisco46.4002

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 15, Miami 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Colorado 7, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you