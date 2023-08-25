All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8244.651_
Philadelphia6958.54313½
Miami6563.50818
New York5969.46124
Washington5969.46124

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7057.551_
Chicago6760.5283
Cincinnati6762.5194
Pittsburgh5771.44513½
St. Louis5672.43814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7848.619_
Arizona6761.52312
San Francisco6661.52012½
San Diego6167.47718
Colorado4879.37830½

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

