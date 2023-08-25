All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13½
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|18
|New York
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|Washington
|59
|69
|.461
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|67
|60
|.528
|3
|Cincinnati
|67
|62
|.519
|4
|Pittsburgh
|57
|71
|.445
|13½
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Arizona
|67
|61
|.523
|12
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|12½
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|18
|Colorado
|48
|79
|.378
|30½
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Cincinnati 2
Friday's Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
