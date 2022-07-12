All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Atlanta
|52
|36
|.591
|2½
|Philadelphia
|46
|41
|.529
|8
|Miami
|41
|44
|.482
|12
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|47
|42
|.528
|2
|Pittsburgh
|37
|50
|.425
|11
|Chicago
|34
|52
|.395
|13½
|Cincinnati
|32
|54
|.372
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|San Diego
|50
|38
|.568
|7½
|San Francisco
|43
|42
|.506
|13
|Arizona
|39
|48
|.448
|18
|Colorado
|38
|49
|.437
|19
Sunday's Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 12, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
