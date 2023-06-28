All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5227.658_
Miami4634.575
Philadelphia4137.52610½
New York3643.45616
Washington3148.39221

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4238.525_
Milwaukee4138.519½
Chicago3740.481
Pittsburgh3642.4625
St. Louis3345.4238

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4832.600_
San Francisco4534.570
Los Angeles4434.5643
San Diego3742.46810½
Colorado3150.38317½

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

