All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3324.579_
Miami3028.517
New York3028.517
Philadelphia2532.4398
Washington2532.4398

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3027.526_
Pittsburgh2927.518½
Cincinnati2631.4564
Chicago2531.446
St. Louis2533.431

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3523.603_
Los Angeles3523.603_
San Francisco2829.491
San Diego2631.456
Colorado2534.42410½

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-4) at San Diego (Weathers 1-3), 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

