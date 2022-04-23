All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Miami
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Milwaukee
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|13
|.133
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|San Francisco
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Colorado
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|San Diego
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
Friday's Games
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 5, Washington 2
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
