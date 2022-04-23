All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York114.733_
Atlanta78.4674
Philadelphia69.4005
Miami58.3855
Washington611.3536

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis94.692_
Milwaukee96.6001
Chicago78.4673
Pittsburgh78.4673
Cincinnati213.1338

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles103.769_
San Francisco105.6671
Colorado85.6152
San Diego96.6002
Arizona59.357

Friday's Games

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

