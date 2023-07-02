All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5527.671_
Miami4836.5718
Philadelphia4438.53711
New York3746.44618½
Washington3349.40222

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4439.530_
Milwaukee4439.530_
Pittsburgh3943.476
Chicago3843.4695
St. Louis3448.415

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona5034.595_
Los Angeles4636.5613
San Francisco4637.554
San Diego3845.45811½
Colorado3352.38817½

Saturday's Games

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

