All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|96
|56
|.632
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|2½
|Philadelphia
|83
|67
|.553
|12
|Miami
|62
|89
|.411
|33½
|Washington
|52
|98
|.347
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|88
|63
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|7
|Chicago
|66
|85
|.437
|22
|Cincinnati
|59
|92
|.391
|29
|Pittsburgh
|55
|96
|.364
|33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|104
|46
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|83
|68
|.550
|21½
|San Francisco
|73
|77
|.487
|31
|Arizona
|70
|81
|.464
|34½
|Colorado
|65
|86
|.430
|39½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.