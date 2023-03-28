All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta1810.643_
Washington1312.520
Philadelphia1615.516
New York1014.4176
Miami716.304

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis177.708_
Chicago1712.586
Cincinnati1514.517
Milwaukee1115.4237
Pittsburgh918.333

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1412.538_
Arizona1514.517½
San Diego1514.517½
San Francisco1415.483
Colorado1318.419

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

