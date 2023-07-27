All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6436.640_
Philadelphia5547.53910
Miami5548.53410½
New York4754.46517½
Washington4359.42222

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5746.553_
Cincinnati5648.538
Chicago5051.4956
St. Louis4657.44711
Pittsburgh4557.44111½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5843.574_
San Francisco5647.5443
Arizona5548.5344
San Diego4954.47610
Colorado4062.39218½

Wednesday's Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 11, Arizona 7

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

