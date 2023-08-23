All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8144.648_
Philadelphia6958.54313
Miami6563.50817½
New York5968.46523
Washington5868.46023½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7057.551_
Chicago6660.524
Cincinnati6661.5204
Pittsburgh5770.44913
St. Louis5672.43814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7648.613_
Arizona6661.52011½
San Francisco6661.52011½
San Diego6167.47717
Colorado4877.38428½

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

