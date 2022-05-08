All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York1910.655_
Miami1314.4815
Atlanta1416.467
Philadelphia1215.4446
Washington1019.3459

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee1910.655_
St. Louis1611.5932
Pittsburgh1116.4077
Chicago917.346
Cincinnati523.17913½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles187.720_
San Diego1810.643
Colorado1611.5933
San Francisco1512.5564
Arizona1414.500

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

