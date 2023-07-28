All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6436.640_
Philadelphia5547.53910
Miami5648.53810
New York4954.47616½
Washington4361.41323

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5746.553_
Cincinnati5648.538
Chicago5151.500
St. Louis4658.44211½
Pittsburgh4557.44111½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5843.574_
San Francisco5647.5443
Arizona5548.5344
San Diego4954.47610
Colorado4062.39218½

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 3

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Priester 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

