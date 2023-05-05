All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2211.667_
New York1716.5155
Miami1617.4856
Philadelphia1518.4557
Washington1318.4198

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2013.606_
Milwaukee1813.5811
Chicago1616.500
Cincinnati1319.406
St. Louis1022.313

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1913.594_
Arizona1714.548
San Diego1715.5312
San Francisco1317.4335
Colorado1221.364

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

