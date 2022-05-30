All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|17
|.653
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|Philadelphia
|21
|28
|.429
|11
|Miami
|19
|27
|.413
|11½
|Washington
|18
|31
|.367
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|St. Louis
|27
|21
|.563
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|27
|.413
|10½
|Chicago
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|Cincinnati
|16
|31
|.340
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|San Diego
|30
|18
|.625
|3½
|San Francisco
|26
|21
|.553
|7
|Arizona
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|11½
Sunday's Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Washington 6, Colorado 5
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game
St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
