East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8472.538_
Philadelphia8176.516
New York7582.478
Washington6593.41120
Miami6493.40820½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9463.599_
y-St. Louis8869.5616
Cincinnati8276.51912½
Chicago6790.42727
Pittsburgh5998.37635

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10354.656_
z-Los Angeles10156.6432
San Diego7879.49725
Colorado7285.45931
Arizona50107.31853

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

