All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|5
|New York
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Philadelphia
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Washington
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Pittsburgh
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|5
|St. Louis
|19
|27
|.413
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|San Francisco
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|San Diego
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|Colorado
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0
Boston 6, San Diego 1
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
