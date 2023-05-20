All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2816.636_
Miami2321.5235
New York2323.5006
Philadelphia2024.4558
Washington1827.40010½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2420.545_
Pittsburgh2420.545_
Chicago2024.4554
Cincinnati1925.4325
St. Louis1927.4136

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2917.630_
Arizona2520.556
San Francisco2023.465
San Diego2025.444
Colorado1926.422

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

Boston 6, San Diego 1

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

