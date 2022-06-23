National League Standings

East Division W L Pct GB

New York 45 26 .634 _

Atlanta 41 30 .577 4

Philadelphia 36 34 .514 8½

Miami 32 36 .471 11½

Washington 25 47 .347 20½

Central Division W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _

St. Louis 40 32 .556 _

Pittsburgh 29 40 .420 9½

Chicago 26 44 .371 13

Cincinnati 23 46 .333 15½

West Division W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _

San Diego 44 27 .620 ½

San Francisco 38 31 .551 5½

Arizona 32 39 .451 12½

Colorado 30 40 .429 14

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Miami 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

