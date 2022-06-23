National League Standings
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 45 26 .634 _
Atlanta 41 30 .577 4
Philadelphia 36 34 .514 8½
Miami 32 36 .471 11½
Washington 25 47 .347 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _
St. Louis 40 32 .556 _
Pittsburgh 29 40 .420 9½
Chicago 26 44 .371 13
Cincinnati 23 46 .333 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _
San Diego 44 27 .620 ½
San Francisco 38 31 .551 5½
Arizona 32 39 .451 12½
Colorado 30 40 .429 14
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 10, Arizona 4
Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings
Miami 7, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.