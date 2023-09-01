All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|88
|45
|.662
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|14
|Miami
|67
|67
|.500
|21½
|Washington
|62
|73
|.459
|27
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|Pittsburgh
|61
|73
|.455
|13½
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|San Francisco
|70
|64
|.522
|13½
|Arizona
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|San Diego
|62
|73
|.459
|22
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|34
Thursday's Games
Miami 6, Washington 1
San Francisco 7, San Diego 2
Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
