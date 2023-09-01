All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8845.662_
Philadelphia7459.55614
Miami6767.50021½
Washington6273.45927
New York6173.45527½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7459.556_
Chicago7162.5343
Cincinnati6966.5116
Pittsburgh6173.45513½
St. Louis5876.43316½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8350.624_
San Francisco7064.52213½
Arizona6965.51514½
San Diego6273.45922
Colorado4984.36834

Thursday's Games

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

