All Times EDT
East Division

  W  L   Pct.  GB 

New York   1  0 1.000    _ 

Miami   0  0   000    ½ 

Philadelphia   0  0   000    ½ 

Atlanta   0  1   000    1 

Washington   0  1   000    1 

Central Division

  W  L   Pct.  GB 

Chicago   1  0 1.000    _ 

Cincinnati   1  0 1.000    _ 

St. Louis   1  0 1.000    _ 

Milwaukee   0  1   000    1 

Pittsburgh   0  1   000    1 

West Division

  W  L   Pct.  GB 

Arizona   1  0 1.000    _ 

Colorado   0  0   000    ½ 

Los Angeles   0  0   000    ½ 

San Francisco   0  0   000    ½ 

San Diego   0  1   000    1 

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

