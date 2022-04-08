|All Times EDT
|East Division
W L Pct. GB
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Miami 0 0 000 ½
Philadelphia 0 0 000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 000 1
Washington 0 1 000 1
|Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Milwaukee 0 1 000 1
Pittsburgh 0 1 000 1
|West Division
W L Pct. GB
Arizona 1 0 1.000 _
Colorado 0 0 000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 000 ½
San Francisco 0 0 000 ½
San Diego 0 1 000 1
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3
Arizona 4, San Diego 2
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.