All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|71
|.539
|14
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|33½
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|72
|.535
|6½
|Chicago
|69
|86
|.445
|20½
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|48
|.688
|_
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|20
|San Francisco
|76
|78
|.494
|30
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|35
|Colorado
|65
|89
|.422
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Houston 10, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.