All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|67
|.531
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|72
|.500
|4½
|New York
|72
|74
|.493
|5½
|Miami
|61
|84
|.421
|16
|Washington
|60
|85
|.414
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|56
|.614
|_
|St. Louis
|75
|69
|.521
|13½
|Cincinnati
|75
|70
|.517
|14
|Chicago
|66
|79
|.455
|23
|Pittsburgh
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Los Angeles
|92
|53
|.634
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|Colorado
|67
|78
|.462
|27½
|Arizona
|47
|97
|.326
|47
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday's Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.