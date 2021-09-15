All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7667.531_
Philadelphia7272.500
New York7274.493
Miami6184.42116
Washington6085.41417

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8956.614_
St. Louis7569.52113½
Cincinnati7570.51714
Chicago6679.45523
Pittsburgh5391.36835½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9450.653_
Los Angeles9253.634
San Diego7469.51719½
Colorado6778.46227½
Arizona4797.32647

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

