All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|46
|.662
|_
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|15
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|20½
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|27½
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|74
|64
|.536
|3
|Cincinnati
|72
|68
|.514
|6
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|.460
|13½
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|14
|San Francisco
|70
|68
|.507
|15
|San Diego
|65
|73
|.471
|20
|Colorado
|50
|87
|.365
|34½
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.