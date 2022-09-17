All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|91
|55
|.623
|_
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|64
|.556
|10
|Miami
|59
|86
|.407
|31½
|Washington
|50
|94
|.347
|40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|77
|67
|.535
|7½
|Chicago
|62
|82
|.431
|22½
|Cincinnati
|57
|87
|.396
|27½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|90
|.379
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|44
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|78
|66
|.542
|21
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|29½
|Arizona
|68
|75
|.476
|30½
|Colorado
|62
|82
|.431
|37
x-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.