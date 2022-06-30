All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|44
|32
|.579
|3
|Philadelphia
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|Miami
|34
|40
|.459
|12
|Washington
|29
|49
|.372
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|33
|.571
|_
|St. Louis
|43
|35
|.551
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|45
|.400
|13
|Chicago
|29
|46
|.387
|14
|Cincinnati
|26
|48
|.351
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|San Diego
|46
|31
|.597
|1½
|San Francisco
|40
|34
|.541
|6
|Arizona
|34
|42
|.447
|13
|Colorado
|33
|43
|.434
|14
Wednesday's Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 4, Arizona 0
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
