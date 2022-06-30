All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4729.618_
Atlanta4432.5793
Philadelphia3937.5138
Miami3440.45912
Washington2949.37219

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4433.571_
St. Louis4335.551
Pittsburgh3045.40013
Chicago2946.38714
Cincinnati2648.35116½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4628.622_
San Diego4631.597
San Francisco4034.5416
Arizona3442.44713
Colorado3343.43414

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

