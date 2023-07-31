All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6737.644_
Philadelphia5749.53811
Miami5750.53311½
New York5055.47617½
Washington4562.42123½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati5949.546_
Milwaukee5750.533
Chicago5353.5005
Pittsburgh4758.44810½
St. Louis4760.43911½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5945.567_
San Francisco5848.5472
Arizona5650.5284
San Diego5254.4918
Colorado4164.39018½

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

