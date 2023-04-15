All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta104.714_
New York86.5712
Miami77.5003
Philadelphia59.3575
Washington410.2866

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee104.714_
Chicago75.5832
Pittsburgh86.5712
St. Louis68.4294
Cincinnati58.385

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona86.571_
Los Angeles77.5001
San Diego78.467
Colorado59.3573
San Francisco59.3573

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

